Bigtincan Releases Hub Platform on Salesforce's AppExchange

Bigtincan's mobile, AI-powered sales enablement platform, Bigtincan Hub, is now available for download on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. With Bigtincan Hub via the AppExchange, users can now access the platform from directly within Salesforce. Bigtincan's features and capabilities leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to guide sales professionals through the sales cycle with real-time content recommendations and meeting planning capabilities. "We are thrilled to offer Bigtincan Hub via the Salesforce AppExchange and provide intelligent and results-driven sales enablement abilities to more Salesforce users through Bigtincan Hub," said David Keane, co-founder and CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement. "As seen through Salesforce Einstein and other AI technologies, these advanced capabilities have the ability to intelligently support the selling process and help sales and service organizations increase productivity and win more deals. And now with Bigtincan Hub, customers can immediately experience the benefits of our platform directly within Salesforce." "Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of app innovation partner sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, Bigtincan provides customers with an exciting new way to help sales and service teams succeed with the best in sales enablement technology."