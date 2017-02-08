Reward Sciences Partners with Zapier

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Reward Sciences, a provider of business loyalty and reward solutions, has partnered with Zapier, a Web app automation service, embedding Reward Sciences into more than 500 SaaS applications used by companies today. Through this integration, any business currently using Zapier to automate custom workflows can improve customer service and marketing performance. The Reward Sciences integration with Zapier allows users to connect points-issuance and rewards into every aspect of the customer and employee experience. Businesses can now issue points and offer rewards to customers who register for events via Eventbrite, buy products using PayPal, or click links in MailChimp emails, among hundreds of other options. Teams can improve performance by issuing points for entering new leads into Salesforce, team messaging with Slack, or managing projects with Trello. Some of the more notable apps into which Reward Sciences can be integrated include: Google Drive, Google Sheets, Evernote, Twitter, Salesforce, Quickbooks, Dropbox, WordPress, Google Calendar, Gmail, MailChimp, Trello, HubSpot, Asana, GitHub, LinkedIn, Eventbrite, Buffer, PayPal, Braintree, and Zendesk. "Today's always-on business needs a simple and effective way to drive online activities in the apps it already uses and loves. Our Zapier integration enables companies to achieve this seamlessly, something that is not possible with other loyalty and reward solutions," said Vero Rebagliatte, chief technology officer at Reward Sciences, in a statement "Our Zapier integration is the simplest solution available for connecting points-issuance and rewards into many of the most popular applications available today." "Customer loyalty happens everywhere, not just at point-of-sale," said Justin Jarvinen, chief innovation officer at Reward Sciences, in a statement. "The launch of the Zapier and Reward Sciences integration brings powerful campaign and reward tools directly to the vast number of companies who already use Zapier to create unique and incredibly efficient workflows." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/