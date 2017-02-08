Melissa Data Adds Premium Phone and Caller ID

Melissa Data, a provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, has expanded its global phone verification capabilities that ensure valid and callable U.S. and international phone numbers for nearly 250 countries and territories worldwide. New services include Premium Phone and Caller ID.

Premium Phone essentially provides live checking of mobile lines, identifying whether they are live, active, and callable. Caller ID taps into real-time carrier data to return the name associated with each phone number at activation.

"Mobile phone intelligence adds significant new value to customer outreach, particularly as more and more consumers and businesses rely on cell phones as primary points of contact," said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa Data, in a statement. "That's why mobile phone contact enhancement is essential. With our new tools, users can determine if a mobile line is active before sending a message or calling. And, they can identify the name associated with the number so messaging is more personalized, relevant, and motivating to the recipient."

The addition of Premium Phone and Caller ID to Melissa Data's Global Phone Verification solution provides users with key phone details, such as caller type (consumer or business), carrier, line type (mobile, landline, VOIP), country of origin, and geographic appends . Global Phone Verification is available as a Cloud service or as an add-on for Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Microsoft Excel, SQL Server, and Pentaho.

