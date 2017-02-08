Confirmit Launches Survey Designer

Confirmit has launched Confirmit Survey Designer to help users create highly engaging surveys that offer a feature-rich, compelling, and engaging experience to respondents. Confirmit Survey Designer is a new addition to the Confirmit suite of solutions for voice of the customer, voice of the employee and market research programs. Confirmit Survey Designer allows designers to use a wide range of features that are proven to increase response rates and capture insights quickly and easily, including innovative question types, multimedia clips, and a powerful array of feedback methods. Confirmit Survey Designer is available at no cost for Professional Authoring customers and complements that environment so designers can use either one or toggle between the two when designing surveys. Users can author a questionnaire once then deploy it across multiple channels, including web, CAPI, telephone, mobile, SMS, IVR, and more. "Organizations know that it is imperative to create surveys that are fun, engaging, and reduce respondent fatigue. Confirmit Survey Designer provides designers with all the sophisticated functionality they need to create highly engaging questionnaires, using a class-leading user interface that outperforms anything else on the market," said Terry Lawlor, executive vice president of product management at Confirmit, in a statement. "Design capabilities are continually evolving, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of these design developments. The introduction of Survey Designer extends the range of solutions we offer, enabling organizations to create surveys at any level while being supported by the end-to-end capabilities of Confirmit Horizons for enabling research, generating key insights, and driving strategic business improvements." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/