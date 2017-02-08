MaritzCX Partners with CX Workout

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes MaritzCX, a provider of customer experience (CX) software and services, will be adding CX Workout's dynamic journey mapping software to its portfolio of offerings. This partnership will provide CX practitioners with a toolkit for more deep and qualitative research to complement their larger-scale quantitative measurement and performance improvement. CX Workout's dynamic, electronic customer journey mapping platform allows users to define and document the different stages, touchpoints, and attributes of the overall customer journey through mobile-enabled missions that are targeted requests for feedback and insight from employees and customers. This process helps users build a deep qualitative understanding of the customer journey using audio, video, and photos. The MaritzCX Platform then allows users to quantify the frequency and relative importance of these moments and invest in the highest-value areas on an ongoing basis. "Instead of simply creating a static journey map, our new, integrated solution allows users to engage customers by co-creating specific improvement ideas that a company can then go implement," said JD Jeppson, vice president of business development and partnerships at MaritzCX, in a statement. "Having the qualitative and quantitative journey elements together offers a fast, modern, more user-friendly solution to data-hungry companies interested in improving the customer experience." "We are thrilled to be working with MaritzCX," said Joe Wheeler, founder and CEO of CX Workout, in a statement. "By linking our qualitative solution to the quantitative measurements provided by MaritzCX, we are able to deliver the industry's most comprehensive CX solution." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/