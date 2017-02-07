CallVU Launches Mobile Digital Engagement Platform on the Salesforce AppExchange

CallVU has launched its Mobile Digital Engagement Platform on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. CallVU delivers smart customer engagement by enabling equal customer experience across digital and voice channels; customers and agents can collaborate to exchange media, files, pictures, or videos and co-browse on the same webpages, over mobile, app, web, voice or messaging channels.

Mobile Digital Engagement expands self-service with mobile digital engagement, diverts customers from their channel of choice to self-service, and creates a branch-like experience when a personal touch is needed. CallVU leverages existing mobile and web assets.

"The partnership with Salesforce improves our ability to provide greater and faster value to our customers," said Ori Faran, CEO of CallVU, in a statement. "We are excited to work with Salesforce, and embed our agent desktop into the CRM workflow; we already see strong market demand for this partnership." "Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer," said Todd Surdey, head of app innovation partner sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, CallVU provides customers with an exciting new way of customer engagement that combines rich digital, interactive media and voice and deliver a highly engaging and collaborative customer experience."

