Delighted Adds Web and SMS for Feedback Collection
Delighted's new application lets users collect NPS data via the Web and text messaging.
Posted Feb 7, 2017
Delighted, providers of a platform to gather, analyze, and distribute real-time actionable customer feedback, has expanded its application to allow users to run Net Promoter Score (NPS) programs on the web and SMS in addition to its email functionality.

On the web and on SMS, Delighted is available now in up to 40 languages. Delighted Web integrates with any website or web application and gathers feedback at the bottom of the page. Delighted SMS works on any mobile device and sends a series of three text messages to request feedback.

"Our vision is to provide a single unifying platform for people to provide feedback on every product and service they use. We make it easy for the voice of the customer to be captured, analyzed over time, and applied across an organization so that businesses can take action on the feedback. Adding these new feedback platforms allows our customers to reliably gather feedback from both customers and prospects," said Caleb Elston, CEO and co-founder of Delighted, in a statement.

