Hootsuite Acquires AdEspresso

Hootsuite, providers of a social media management platform, has acquired AdEspresso, a SaaS solution for Facebook and Instagram advertising, enabling users to engage with customers across paid, earned, and owned social media.

AdEspresso is a top Facebook global ad partner, allowing users to reach an audience of more than 1 billion people on Facebook and Instagram.

"Social advertising has become a vital aspect of marketing; companies are looking for ways to reach an active, engaged audience while getting more mileage from content and advertising spend. With AdEspresso, we're bringing our users a simple, powerful, battle-tested solution that delivers measurable ROI," said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite, in a statement.

Today's announcement is coupled with the launch of Hootsuite Ads, which provides organizations with features and optimization services for improving campaign performance and accelerate advertising ROI. AdEspresso by Hootsuite will continue as a self-service ads management product that enables organizations to create and manage social advertising campaigns faster and more efficiently.

"Millions of organizations use Facebook advertising to drive the outcomes that matter most to them," said Blake Chandlee, vice president of marketing partnerships at Facebook, in a statement. "Hootsuite's acquisition of AdEspresso, a fast-growing Facebook Marketing Partner, shows that there's a huge opportunity in building customized services on our open APIs to help each business meet their unique goals." "Our mission has always been to deliver an easy-to-use, effective product to our customers that truly reaps results at scale," said Massimo Chieruzzi, CEO of AdEspresso, in a statement.

