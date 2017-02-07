Conga Launches Enterprise Edition of Conga Composer

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Conga, an application provider for businesses looking to optimize their Salesforce.com investments, has unveiled Business and Enterprise editions of its flagship application, Conga Composer. Designed for businesses looking for an extra layer of security, integration, and customization, Composer's new Enterprise edition can tap into unlimited external data sources beyond Salesforce. Conga Composer for Enterprise integrates with select cloud security providers for an added element of data protection and allows for a fully customized Composer interface to reflect company branding. With Conga Enterprise, customers receive all the standard capabilities provided in Conga Business, plus the following: API capabilities for creating templates from any non-Salesforce application, all without downloading the Conga application;

The ability to create a single document from an unlimited amount of external data sources, including legacy home-grown CRM, database, or enterprise resource planning systems, or multiple Salesforce Orgs within a single company; and

Cloud access integration – customers looking for a third-party data encryption solution can integrate with CASB providers CipherCloud and BlueCoat's Perspecsys. "In listening to our customers across all different sizes and industries, we kept hearing how important certain Conga features were to them and the way they do business. We knew that by providing two versions of our beloved Composer product, we'd be providing each and every customer with exactly what they need right out of the box," said Conga's chief operating officer, Bob DeSantis, in a statement. "We've already heard some great feedback from beta customers, and we're excited to bring the benefits of both the business and enterprises versions to our customers worldwide. Conga's customer base is growing at a rapid pace, and this is another example of how committed we remain to our users and their business needs. "Legacy systems are still essential to the operations of many larger customers, but there is a growing need for more stringent cloud security and tighter integrations," said Peter Terhune, director of product management at Conga, in a statement. "We launched this enterprise edition to help ensure our customers' unique needs for deep integration and security are addressed so they fully achieve the speed, reduced errors, and enhanced compliance that we aim to deliver to all customers."