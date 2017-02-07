NetBase Launches Instant Search for Social Analytics

Related Whitepapers Connecting With Customers Through SOCIAL MEDIA From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes NetBase, a provider of customer analytics, has released NetBase Instant Search, which enables companies to see, analyze, and get insights into billions of social posts via a simple search bar. Real-time discovery and analysis provides an up-to-the-minute snapshot behind any social trend or topic. Users can test hypotheses and validate assumptions in real-time. Quick hover-over analysis provides deeper context into the who, what, and where of important social conversations. NetBase Instant Search can be used as a stand-alone or complementary social analytics engine across three modes of operation. Instant Search provides social intelligence through the push of a single button. This self-service tool eliminates the operational demand for ad-hoc report generation and analysis. Users simply enter keywords, hashtags or mentions, and Instant Search will immediately compile a detailed snapshot of the trend and supporting key data. "By quickly identifying trends, post volume, impressions, and changing net sentiment, NetBase Instant Search answers the questions marketers want to know now—who is talking, what are people talking about, and where are these influential conversations taking place?" said Paige Leidig, chief marketing officer at Netbase, in a statement. "This immediate insight delivers the background executives, brand marketers, and analysts need to build and strengthen strategic marketing initiatives." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/