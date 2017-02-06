Salesforce Closes Its Acquisition of Sequence

Salesforce recently closed its acquisition of Sequence, a design strategy firm that looks to foster connections between brands and consumers and counts companies such as Apple, Best Buy, and Chipotle among its clients. More specifically, Sequence aims to achieve this connection by transforming brands' digital and physical design. For example, Best Buy enlisted the company to enhance its physical stores with digital components including a Shop Assist tool that allows customers to browse and compare products, view details and reviews, and request assistance from Best Buy employees. Similarly, Sequence helped Chipotle construct a website that incorporated responsive design and, according to Sequence’s website, ensured that "the customer felt the same connection to the brand's online presence as they did to its brick-and-mortar locations." Sequence announced the acquisition on its blog in late January, and recently added an update that the deal had closed. Jojo Roy, CEO of Sequence, said in a blog post that the company looked "forward to continuing [[its] work at Salesforce": "Over the past 11 years, we've had the incredible opportunity to work with some of the world's best-known and most innovative companies. Our mission has been to lead design-driven transformation by creating innovative digital products and connected customer experiences. We look forward to continuing that work at Salesforce. Once the transaction closes, we'll enhance Salesforce's experience design capabilities, helping companies use the power of design to better connect with their customers in entirely new ways." Scott Webb, president of Avionos, said in a statement that he sees the acquisition as part of the larger disruption trend: "The acquisition of Sequence by Salesforce validates the disruption we're seeing in the traditional service delivery model. In the same way that SaaS technologies disrupted traditional, on-premises software, enterprises are now looking for solution providers that deliver integrated business outcomes to provide a next-level user experience. In order to break down internal silos and provide a more complete customer experience both the tool and practitioner must be in-sync. Therefore, the solutions that take a more interactive and explorative approach to UX are going to be the ones that come out ahead, and agile solutions providers will be key in guiding brands and companies through the process from concept to delivery." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/