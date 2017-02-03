Nimble Releases Smart Contacts Add-in for Outlook on iOS

Nimble, a provider of social sales and marketing CRM, has released the Nimble Smart Contacts add-in for Microsoft Outlook on iOS, delivering instant social business insights on people and companies. This new add-in will enable Outlook users to access Nimble's full and detailed view of any contact directly from their email messages.

Business people can now access Nimble Contact Insights within Outlook. The Nimble add-in for Outlook on iOS enables users to profile any email contact.

Nimble's add-in for Outlook on iOS delivers the following information:

Instant business and social insights on people and companies;

Company insights, including biography, industry, number of employees, year founded, keywords, company type, revenue, ticker, CEO name, address, and phone numbers;

People insights, including name, company name, title, biography, location, keywords, work experience, education, social identities;

Social contact profile matching; and

Social company profile matching.

"The biggest cause of communication failure is lack of knowledge of who someone is or what their business is about," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "Nimble has reimagined relationship management with a simply smarter relationship manager add-in that works for you, delivering critical contact background details right inside your Outlook inbox." "Nimble is a welcome addition to the Office ecosystem, as they clearly have an understanding of the needs of business users in a social, global world," said Rob Howard, director of Office product marketing at Microsoft, in a statement. "Providing contextual information about contacts helps business relationships flourish, so connecting that capability through the new Nimble add-in for Outlook on iOS is a logical step."

The new Nimble add-in for Outlook on iOS is available to all Office 365 commercial users and is rolling out to Outlook.com users over the next few weeks. This Outlook add-in compliments the existing Nimble add-ins for Outlook on the web and desktop. Nimble Business accounts are offered at $25 per user, per month. Existing Outlook users can use Nimble daily for free to get insights on contacts and companies.

Nimble also supports G Suite, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Hootsuite, iOS, and Android.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com