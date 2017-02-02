Logo
Exchange Solutions Joins Salesforce Partner Program
As part of the Salesforce Technology Partner Program, Exchange Solutions integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.
Posted Feb 2, 2017
Exchange Solutions has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce.com's Commerce Cloud, which helps companies provide personalized experiences for shoppers across web, mobile, social, and in-store. 

Exchange Solutions creates products that deliver real-time, individualized, omnichannel customer engagement to help Commerce Cloud users maximize customer lifetime value, customer satisfaction, and profitability. Through the Technology Partner Program, Exchange Solutions provides Salesforce Commerce Cloud users access to a prebuilt and certified integration to the Salesforce Commerce platform.

"In order to meet consumer’s expectations and drive growth, it is paramount that brands are armed with a technology platform that enables them to scale their business. This requires a platform that is strategically and technically integrated with best-in-class partners. Exchange Solutions is pleased to join Salesforce Commerce Cloud LINK partner network and run intelligent systems that deliver one-to-one experiences," said Ron Gerace, senior vice president of product and marketing at Exchange Solutions, in a statement.

"Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before," said Alan Bunce, vice president of product marketing at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By joining the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Commerce Cloud, Exchange Solutions is joining the world's largest community of born-in-the-cloud partners who are committed to innovating on the Salesforce platform and driving customer success.

