Exchange Solutions Joins Salesforce Partner Program

Exchange Solutions creates products that deliver real-time, individualized, omnichannel customer engagement to help Commerce Cloud users maximize customer lifetime value, customer satisfaction, and profitability. Through the Technology Partner Program, Exchange Solutions provides Salesforce Commerce Cloud users access to a prebuilt and certified integration to the Salesforce Commerce platform.

"In order to meet consumer’s expectations and drive growth, it is paramount that brands are armed with a technology platform that enables them to scale their business. This requires a platform that is strategically and technically integrated with best-in-class partners. Exchange Solutions is pleased to join Salesforce Commerce Cloud LINK partner network and run intelligent systems that deliver one-to-one experiences," said Ron Gerace, senior vice president of product and marketing at Exchange Solutions, in a statement.

"Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before," said Alan Bunce, vice president of product marketing at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By joining the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Commerce Cloud, Exchange Solutions is joining the world's largest community of born-in-the-cloud partners who are committed to innovating on the Salesforce platform and driving customer success.