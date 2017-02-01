Salesforce Announces Super Bowl Tracking Tool

With an eye on this Sunday’s Super Bowl, Salesforce Marketing Cloud today launched the Big Game Social Tracker, a real-time command center for monitoring social media activity around the game. The tool aims to assist users in determining which brands and products are leading Super Bowl–related conversations, analyzing which campaign strategies are most valuable, deciphering regional differences in relevant conversations, and following trends before, during, and after the game. The tool relies on data from Marketing Cloud’s Salesforce Social Studio, which analyzes information from sources such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as blogs and news sites. This data is used to establish various metrics such as the number of conversations related to the game, the most used terms and hashtags, and the top brands and the number of times they’re mentioned, as well as to sort conversations by region and gender. According to the vendor’s website, the Salesforce Social Studio looks to help users "understand the social conversations" around their companies, competitors, and industries. The tool provides feedback on marketing, service, and sales campaigns and provides users with reporting capabilities and dashboard templates designed for monitoring social media. According to the website, users can "watch for fresh topics and trends" so that their "marketing activities are relevant to the world of social," while also being able to view mentions of their brand across various channels. "The Super Bowl is among the busiest times of year for social media conversations and one of the most important moments in time for marketers. Salesforce's Big Game Social Tracker helps analyze which campaign strategies are breaking through the noise, and allows brands to understand regional differences between conversations, social sentiment and more," says Rob Begg, vice president of product marketing for social products at Salesforce. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/