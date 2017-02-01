Logo
Insightly Launches Virtual Assistant for Slack Enterprise Grid
Insightly's virtual assistant for Slack helps companies prioritize tasks and improve workflow productivity.
Posted Feb 1, 2017
Insightly, provider of an online customer relationship management application, today launched a virtual assistant integration for team collaboration platform Slack.

The Insightly Assistant for Slack allows businesses to keep track of customer interactions and manage leads, proposals, opportunities, and projects from within Slack. This assistant enables companies to manage customer interactions and sales processes directly from Slack without having to switch applications.

Through the assistant, Slack users are notified about key CRM events, such as hen an opportunity is won, when a lead is assigned to a user, when a project or opportunity pipeline stage changes, when a task needs to be completed (task reminder), and when a lead is created. They can also query accounts and receive answers about business opportunities, and can update Insightly records, all without changing applications.

"Like Insightly, Slack makes it easy for SMBs to increase their bottom line, even if they don't have the bigger teams and budgets enterprises enjoy," said Anthony Smith, founder and CEO of Insightly, in a statement. "Insightly's Slack integration, along with our recent workflow automation capabilities, automate tedious administrative tasks and create a seamless selling experience for users. Ultimately, this allows them to accomplish more work in less time."

