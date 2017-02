Clari Integrates with Slack

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes

Clari has integrated its Sales Execution and Forecasting platform with Slack, enabling sales teams to collaborate on deals.

Through the integration with Slack Enterprise Grid, Clari will feed personalized sales insights through an intelligent bot (named ClariBot) which serves as a smart personalized sales assistant for every rep, manager, and exec across the sales organization.

Sales reps can be prompted to take the right actions with key prospect accounts. Reps will also be reminded to update specific information on the opportunities they're working to improve data quality that feeds other important processes, like forecasting.

Sales managers and executives will be alerted to critical deal activity. Managers will receive alerts in their Slack channels when there have been updates to key deals and when important prospect meetings are about to take place, so they can prioritize their time and focus their coaching efforts.

Clari can also tie together both CRM data entered by reps and their live email and calendar activity without human input or guidance. Through machine learning, the system gains a deep understanding of the needs of each rep, sales manager, and executive.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com