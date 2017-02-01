mParticle Partners with Snapchat

mParticle, a provider of customer data platforms, has been named a Snapchat Partner. As an Audience Match API partner, mParticle will enable clients to connect first-party user data to create more personalized and relevant ad experiences on Snapchat.

This integration with Snapchat's Ad API unlocks new opportunities for companies to advertise on Snapchat. Marketers can leverage mParticle to create and sync audience segments in real time to Snapchat and more than 30 other platforms. Syncing data directly from mParticle also enables marketers to coordinate Snap Ads with all other marketing efforts, across both paid advertising and CRM channels.

"Our Snapchat partnership is one more high-value destination where brands can easily connect their customer data through mParticle," said company CEO and co-founder Michael Katz in a statement. "Coordinated, cross-channel marketing is critical to marketing success today, and enabling Snapchat as an end point was essential to keeping pace with our client's customers. We couldn't be more excited to partner with them to create a ton of value for mutual clients."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com