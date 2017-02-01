ConvergeHub Integrates with Box

Related Whitepapers From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes ConvergeHub has integrated file sharing and document management site Box into its cloud-based CRM software. Using Box within ConvergeHub, small and midsized businesses will be able to share and collaborate on important presentations, contracts, and proposals from within the CRM. "Customers and documents are two most essential aspects for business. Yet, they usually don't work together very well. With the partnership of ConvergeHub and Box, we're solving that problem and creating a new combined solution that transforms how businesses operate," said Manash Chaudhuri, CEO of ConvergeHub, in a statement. "ConvergeHub and Box together reinvent the conventional CRM and transform it into a comprehensive customer and document management platform where barriers between customer data and content break to multiply leads, seal the deal faster, and strengthen customer relationships." Through the integration, users will be able to do the following: Access all Box documents from ConvergeHub. ConvergeHub users can access all collaterals, such as product datasheets, marketing brochures, and sales presentations, stored in their Box accounts from within ConvergeHub Library. Users can keep all relevant documents associated with customer records, sales, marketing, support, and billing within the centralized CRM repository and keep a track of when they are viewed, downloaded, or edited by the team. They can attach Box files to leads, contacts, accounts, projects, support cases, and more in ConvergeHub.

Edit/delete Box documents within ConvergeHub. Staying within the CRM Library, ConvergeHub users can download, delete, or move/copy Box files from one folder to another. The actions taken inside ConvergeHub Library will reflect in the Box account too. ConvergeHub users can also modify and revise all of their Box documents from within the CRM and get the same immediately reflected in Box.

Close deals on the go. ConvergeHub users can share proposals, invoices, contracts, and purchase orders with prospects and customers. They just need to attach Box files while mailing to leads, customers, and partners from within ConvergeHub.