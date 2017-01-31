Hitwise Launches Hourly Online Traffic Insights Reporting

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Hitwise, an online clickstream data collection and consumer behavioral analytics provider, today launched hourly insight reporting, offering marketers improved visibility into online consumer behavior and competitive traffic trends throughout the day. Intraday hourly reports offer near-real time insight into current web traffic trends. With a delay of only a few hours, marketers can track their competitors' product and content performance and shifts in consumer interests as they occur. Historical hourly data reports track a custom set of competitive domains, comparing total visits, share of market, upstream traffic sources, and search clicks. These unique insights can help identify successful competitor tactics and new targeting opportunities. "We are excited to launch this new capability, which builds on our detailed understanding of online consumer behavior. Hourly insights enable publishers and brands to optimize their strategies on a near-real-time basis," said Giles Longhurst, senior vice president and general manager at Hitwise Audience Solutions, in a statement. Hitwise reports on behavioral and media consumption patterns from 20 million websites and 500 million web searches. It combines Internet behavior with offline lifestyle and life stage information to build detailed consumer profiles. Other new features and capabilities include the following: Audience attitudes: Through a new Hitwise partnership with Simmons, its 8.5 million-person panel yields survey research data sets that enables marketers to get very granular insights about likes, interests, and attitudes.

Discover shared audiences: AudienceView enables marketers to evaluate overlapping data segments in real time.

Discover shared audiences: AudienceView enables marketers to evaluate overlapping data segments in real time.

Mobile search behavior versus desktop: With AudienceView, marketers can get an audience-based view of search activity to help guide app development, advertising and promotion, and site redesign priorities.