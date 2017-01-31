GMC Software Integrates SparkPost into Cloud Messaging Platform

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes GMC Software, a provider of customer communications management (CCM), has integrated SparkPost's email delivery into its new cloud-based messaging platform. Through its full integration with SparkPost, GMC Software will leverage the SparkPost API as part of its new Inspire Messenger platform, a cloud-based service that delivers communications via email. The partnership will allow GMC Software customers to benefit from SparkPost's real-time analytics, delivery to the inbox, and ability to develop contextual, highly-individualized multichannel communications spanning the entire customer journey. "Because SparkPost is designed API-first and is native to the cloud, it enables flexible integration of systems and business processes," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of SparkPost, in a statement. "Companies like GMC Software are able to collect, analyze, and leverage the customer information that our real-time data-driven email platform provides. GMC Software's selection of SparkPost in conjunction with our being a preferred referral partner is one more proof point demonstrating our position as the most reliable and fastest-growing cloud email delivery service on the market." GMC Software will initially offer SparkPost's features and functionalities to its U.S. customers. As its new cloud offerings gains market traction, GMC Software will expand SparkPost outside the United States. "We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with SparkPost," said Zbynek Hodic, chief technology officer at GMC Software, in a statement. "As a leader in customer communications management (CCM), we prefer to work with groundbreaking and market-leading technology providers like SparkPost to deliver the best-of-breed solutions for our customers and to ensure we maintain a competitive advantage. Partnering with SparkPost allows us to reap numerous benefits, including ongoing technical expertise, cutting-edge and reliable technology built in the cloud, and the highest inbox placement rate for our customers' critically important emails." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/