Acxiom Expands Its Partnership with DataXu

Acxiom, provider of a data foundation for marketers, has expanded its partnership with DataXu, a provider of programmatic marketing software, to allow DataXu to license its third-party data for advanced TV and analytics solutions. The partnership will allow advertisers to engage first-party audiences across all addressable channels, including TV, and drive data-driven marketing across all screens. The Acxiom and DataXu pairing enables marketers to achieve greater message consistency and relevance to consumers. For their most important audiences, advertisers can now bridge the gap between desktop, mobile and TV and control reach and frequency across these channels. Additionally, the expanded Acxiom-DataXu partnership helps advertisers gain deeper customer insights into the digital and TV worlds. "We are pleased to expand our partnership with DataXu to arm marketers with the insights they need to scale media investments across more channels," said Anne Doherty, senior vice president of sales for Acxiom's Audience Solutions division, in a statement. "Being able to provide such valuable insights underscores the importance of our partner network and validates Acxiom's identity resolution technology – AbiliTec – as the most powerful in the industry. We look forward to continuing to help platforms, agencies, and advertisers engage consumers in a more meaningful way and gain more pertinent insights." "DataXu's partnership with Acxiom enhances our digital and TV marketing solutions for advertisers and agencies, enabling them to craft more personalized and relevant customer experiences. DataXu's expertise, suite of analytics, cross-device, and programmatic marketing technologies, coupled with Acxiom's rich third-party data, is an extremely powerful combination," said Tore Tellefsen, vice president of TV solutions at DataXu, in a statement. "With customers in control of their own cross-device buying journey, it's important for marketers to also be able to break down internal silos between digital and TV channels."