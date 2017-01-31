Symphony Technology Group Acquires Fishbowl

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Fishbowl, a customer engagement platform provider for the restaurant industry, has been acquired by Symphony Technology Group (STG) a private equity firm specializing in software, data, and analytics companies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fishbowl's intelligent customer engagement platform ingests and analyzes structured and unstructured data from POS, email clubs, SMS, mobile, online ordering, reservations, loyalty, and more, to uncover and predict guest insights, desires, and preferences, identify strategies to execute data-driven decisions, and engage with guests in a more personal, relevant, and effective way. "We found immediate alignment in terms of our long-term vision and strategic synergies with STG. They have a tremendous track record of delivering innovation and scale in the analytics and CRM space," said Dev Ganesan, CEO of Fishbowl, in a statement. "STG's investment and strategic support will allow us to continue to scale our platform, empower restaurant brands to deliver successful customer experience and engagement, and revolutionize the restaurant industry." "Fishbowl is an established leader in the restaurant industry with an excellent track record of providing innovative and mission-critical solutions that serve the needs of more than 250 of the world's leading brands and restaurant chains," said Marc Bala, STG's managing director, in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Dev and the Fishbowl team to help accelerate the growth of the company's next generation customer engagement platform and to drive even more value for the leading brands that rely on Fishbowl daily to increase traffic and sales. We are looking forward to the journey ahead." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/