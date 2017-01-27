Reimagine Holdings Group Acquires MarketSight

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Reimagine Holdings Group has acquired MarketSight, a global data analysis and visualization software platform company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. MarketSight provides data reporting and analysis tools for marketers and researchers. "Data analytics and visualization is an essential, emerging segment within the insights industry. As we continue to expand our product and service capabilities across the Reimagine family of companies, MarketSight, an established player in this growing segment, represents a compelling strategic opportunity for us," said John Almeida, co-founder and managing partner of Reimagine, in a statement. "This acquisition represents another important step in the execution of our strategy of acquiring or investing in companies that enable marketers and researchers to create and transform information into business intelligence." "We are very excited to become a part of the Reimagine portfolio," said Michael DeNitto, CEO of MarketSight, in a statement. "In close collaboration with the group, we will continue to pursue our mission to provide easy-to-use tools that enable marketers and analysts to focus on finding and presenting critical new insights about their business. Reimagine offers us partnership and collaboration opportunities that will significantly expand our business." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/