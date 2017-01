Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes

Converse.AI has integrated its platform to build, train, and launch chat bots with Intercom.

Using its Chatflow system, automated conversations can be built completely without code. The platform has been designed to help companies create the means for responsive, intelligent customer conversations.

With the announcement, Converse.AI is also providing several automation capabilities, on top of the existing Intercom developer tools.

Converse.AI and Intercom can help with the following:

FAQ Answering using Natural Language Matching;

Gathering data or triaging requests, with human escalation as required;

Automatic human escalation for unknown questions;

Personalized inbound and outbound conversations based on user information;

Administrative assistance, in-chat via private notes; and

Suggested answers for administrators.

