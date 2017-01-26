Verto Analytics Launches Smart Poll

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Verto Analytics, a consumer-centric measurement company, has launched Smart Poll, a product to combine survey research and passive cross-device metering. Smart Poll correlates surveys with digital behavioral data collected through passive metering from the Verto Smart Panel, an opt-in panel of global consumers, to provide a clear picture of how consumers' opinions and decisions correlate with their actual behavior. Smart Poll reveals exactly how and why consumers are spending time online, regardless of where the interactions are occurring. "Whether you're a brand, retailer or an app publisher, nothing is more critical than understanding exactly when, why, and how your target consumers engage with your products and services and those of your competitors," said Hannu Verkasalo, CEO of Verto Analytics, in a statement. "That understanding comes through analyzing the cross-device behavior, demographics, intent, lifestyle, and values of your target audience. With Smart Poll, that is exactly what you will get: razor-sharp insights that you can turn into consumer actions." Verto's patented, single-source measurement methodology is based on behavioral data gathered from an opt-in panel of consumers who own and use multiple devices. The Verto Smart App passively meters their activity across all the digital devices, services, and platforms they access, quantifying every interaction and validating the time spent on various screens. It segments the data by the following attributes: Demographics - Gender, age, education, ethnicity, marital status, employment status, region/state, household income, and more;

Device ownership - Type, manufacturer, model; and

Device ownership - Type, manufacturer, model; and

Behaviors - Usage and time spent across apps, websites, content categories, location, and more. The double opt-in nature of the panel gives Verto and its customers the ability to simply pinpoint the target group of consumers to survey. Survey results are then correlated to the digital activity to offer a holistic view of the consumer.