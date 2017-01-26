Logo
CallTrackingMetrics Integrates with Bizible
The integration enables marketers to track and measure the performance of inbound calls along with the rest of their channels.
Posted Jan 26, 2017
CallTrackingMetrics has integrated its call tracking and automation software with Bizible, a B2B marketing attribution solution that enables marketers to understand the performance of past efforts and predict the future.

Through this integration, marketers can track and measure the performance of inbound calls along with the rest of their channels, while providing the insight to adjust campaigns. CallTrackingMetrics captures and sends Bizible call data directly into users' CRM platforms, allowing information to flow seamlessly between all three platforms.

"Customers using this integration will get a holistic view of marketing performance across multiple channels, campaigns, and keywords," said Todd Fisher, CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Not only does this help marketing teams understand what's driving calls and conversions, but it also adds value across the entire organization."

"We're excited through this integration with CallTrackingMetrics to, for the first time, bring calls into B2B attribution modeling and unlocking more value in understanding marketing's return on investment," said Bizible CEO Aaron Bird in a statement.

