Radius Launches Radius Data Stewardship

Radius, providers of a business-to-business predictive marketing platform, has added Radius Data Stewardship to its solutions. With Radius Data Stewardship, marketers have access to the highest quality data for campaign planning and more accurately predicting and driving pipeline growth. Radius Data Stewardship leverages the Radius Business Graph to increase the accuracy of prospect and customer data. The Radius Business Graph has 50 billion signals on 20 million businesses. Once customers sync their CRM with the Graph, they receive continuously updated CRM and MAT data to power decisions; analyzing the viability of markets and campaigns. With Radius Data Stewardship, customers can leverage the best foundational data available for all marketing and sales activities. Radius Data Stewardship analyzes the overall health of internal ecosystems and identifies within CRM and MAT systems duplicate records, records no longer in business, incomplete records and additional information relevant to businesses, leveraging the more than 450 attributes Radius tracks. "With the rise of AI-based technologies like predictive analytics, we know addressing the issue of faulty foundational data is absolutely critical," said Darian Shirazi, CEO of Radius, in a statement. "That's what we solve with Radius Data Stewardship. Using the Radius Business Graph as a point of validation, we continually and exponentially improve our customers' CRM and MAT data so they can maximize the value derived from predictive analytics platforms like Radius."