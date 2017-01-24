AcuityAds Launches Self-Serve Programmatic Marketing Platform

AcuityAds, a provider of technology that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across video, mobile, social, and online display advertising campaigns, today launched its Self-Serve Programmatic Marketing Platform.

The enhanced platform features a new user interface, user alerts and notifications, and inventory forecasting, as well as a customizable dashboard that will be released in the coming weeks. These new features build on AcuityAds' 60-second refresh rate of data and the ability to create built-in, customizable revenue streams. Further, the platform engine itself has been completely redesigned to facilitate faster processing and increased scalability.

"An intuitive system, the new AcuityAds Self-Serve Programmatic Marketing Platform makes digital marketing easy and allows me to visualize the data that's important to my campaigns' success," said Marc Brasset, director of digital operations and strategy at Western Media Group, in a statement. "Everything is within sight on the screen so I don’t have to search for controls. The AcuityAds Documentation Center also provides information that I can share with clients to help them understand more about programmatic. This saves my team time and allows for a more fluid relationship with my clients." "At AcuityAds, we're building the most innovative solutions in the industry to empower marketers to take control of their programmatic advertising campaigns," said Tal Hayek, founder and CEO of AcuityAds, in a statement. "We're proud to introduce our new ultra-intuitive Self-Serve Programmatic Marketing Platform at a time when industry leaders are calling for marketers to have unmatched transparency into media costs and inventory. Our enhanced platform, along with the accompanying AcuityAds Documentation Center, provides not only a more user-friendly interface, but also 24/7 access to information for all programmatic platform user, from novice to advanced, to be successful."

