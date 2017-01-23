Logo
Infusionsoft Updates Its Product Portfolio
Enhancements include more email and mobile tools.
Posted Jan 23, 2017
Infusionsoft, a provider of sales and marketing automation solutions for small businesses, has released several product enhancements.

"At Infusionsoft, we follow the mantra of fall in love with the problem, not the solution," said Terry Hicks, Infusionsoft's chief operating officer. in a statement. "We strive to solve problems in such profound ways that our customers can't imagine life without Infusionsoft. We are always listening to our customers and partners to better understand what we can do to help them tap into the power of automation to drive growth in their businesses. The enhancements we're announcing make it easier for small businesses to build strong connections, grow sales, and save time, and I think it's going to be a game-changer for them."

Key product updates enable users to do the following:

  • Work leads in the pipeline and edit the status and add notes to contacts from any mobile device;
  • Set up recurring payments on a mobile device;
  • Add contacts to their CRM system by snapping a picture of a business card, right from the Infusionsoft Mobile app;
  • Auto translate landing pages based on users' browser language settings;
  • Set emails to land in mailboxes based on unique time zones directly within Infusionsoft's Campaign Builder or Email Broadcast tools;
  • Create custom designs in Infusionsoft's Email Builder with HTML mode support;
  • Edit emails and clone email blocks;
  • Send email on time and securely with improved deliverability time and virus scanning;
  • Trigger automated follow-up when contacts visit specific pages on company owned websites; and
  • Manage multiple campaigns with new campaign categories.

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
