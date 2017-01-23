Aprimo Announces Platform Updates

Cloud-based marketing software provider Aprimo today announced updates to its platform, including a new integration framework that aims to empower users to link the various systems of their marketing processes. The company also announced improvements specific to the Marketing Productivity intelligent workflow feature, equipping it with annotation capabilities. By managing marketing operations, the Aprimo platform looks to free up marketing teams to focus on improving their overall strategies. The solution manages five key components of the operations process—planning, spending, creation, distribution, and performance—with the goals of maximizing marketing investment and improving time-to-market. According to the vendor's website, the platform "frees marketers to do what they do best—perform smart marketing." The platform is updated with new APIs, connectors, and plug-ins, with the intention of improving the orchestration of system-to-system marketing processes. In so doing, the enhancements look to accelerate users' campaigns and increase ROI. The Marketing Productivity feature uses intelligent workflows that aim to improve content quality and velocity, as well as enable marketers to focus on improving the customer experience. The feature allows users to create, route, and approve projects; balance teams across projects; work collaboratively to review and approve content; and store, share, and manage all content in a central library with an eye on ensuring brand compliance. With the new annotations capability, Marketing Productivity users can make notes on video files, review their notes side by side, and compare notes with others. According to the vendor, these updates promote transparency, agility, and collaboration when users are reviewing and approving print, digital, and video content. John Stammen, Aprimo's CEO, said in a statement that the updates were designed to make marketers "more agile and adaptable": "CMOs are under constant pressure to deliver more at increased velocity while also demonstrating agility and proving ROI. With Aprimo, marketers are provided with best-in-class capabilities to be more agile and adaptable in today's complex digital landscape. This means producing more, higher-quality campaigns to perform smarter marketing, measure effectiveness, and gain more transparency across the entire marketing ecosystem. Aprimo is truly the marketer's system of record to connect and integrate into a unified ecosystem." Late last year, Aprimo announced that it was committed to delivering more than 300 customer-identified enhancements to its platform throughout 2017. The plan is the result of the company’s Customer Innovation Initiative, an effort launched in fall 2016 to build upon feedback from customers. According to the vendor, the project aims to address real-world use cases and anticipate customers' ever-evolving business needs. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/