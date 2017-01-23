Aprimo Updates Its Marketing Platform

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Aprimo, a provider of cloud-based marketing operations software, has updated its SaaS platform with a new integration framework that enables customers to more efficiently connect their entire marketing ecosystem at scale. The company also updated its Marketing Productivity product. Aprimo is building on its open integration framework by implementing new and expanded APIs, connectors, and plug-ins for system-to-system marketing process orchestration. The new integration framework enables marketers to connect and coordinate their marketing ecosystems. Aprimo also announced new agile marketing enhancements to its Marketing Productivity product with the evolution of its next-generation annotations experience. The Annotations feature now allows users to mark-up video files and review side-by-side annotations, plus enhanced social capabilities. The improvements provide users with greater transparency, agility, and collaboration when reviewing and approving print, digital, and video assets. "CMOs are under constant pressure to deliver more at increased velocity while also demonstrating agility and proving ROI. With Aprimo, marketers are provided with best-in-class capabilities to be more agile and adaptable in today's complex digital landscape. This means producing more, higher-quality campaigns to perform smarter marketing, measure effectiveness, and gain more transparency across the entire marketing ecosystem," said John Stammen, CEO of Aprimo, in a statement. "Aprimo is truly the marketers' system of record to connect and integrate into a unified ecosystem." "One of our greatest challenges within marketing is the lack of transparency and visibility initiatives across the entire department. With Aprimo, we are working toward a more simplified and streamlined operation through a single place to house all of our marketing activites and projects," said Abbie Hediger, marketing operations project manager at American Eagle Outfitters, in a statement. "As a marketing department, we are becoming more agile and in a better place to compete in the progressively complex retail industry." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/