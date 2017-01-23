Relationship One Launches SMS Marketing App

Relationship One, an Oracle Cloud Standard partner and Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), has launched enhanced Twilio SMS Cloud Action applications for Oracle Marketing Cloud on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The Cloud Action applications allow marketers to integrate text messaging into their marketing campaigns through Oracle Eloqua.

Relationship One's Twilio SMS Cloud Action applications for Oracle Marketing Cloud enable Oracle Eloqua users to incorporate SMS messaging into their campaigns with the Relationship One Standard trim and to extend their reach with high-volume push campaigns through an upgraded Pro trim.

"We originally created this application after hearing demand from the Oracle Marketing Cloud user community to send texts from the platform. We chose Twilio as the engine because of their powerful mobile messaging platform," said Ron Corbisier, Relationship One's president and CEO, in a statement. "Feedback on the original version of the app (formerly offered as a Cloud Connector) was used to develop what is now a Cloud Action with two trims. The Standard, free Cloud Action offers basic push functionality. The Pro version of the app adds features that enable marketers to use multiple numbers or short codes to maximize speed, personalize and automate messages, as well as manage opt outs. We're excited to release it publicly."

