Return Path Introduces Smart Alerts

Data solutions provider Return Path has added a feature called Smart Alerts to its Mission Control Dashboard. This new in-tool feature offers highly customizable, real-time notifications to help marketers recognize deliverability problems as they occur, pinpoint the source, and take appropriate steps toward resolution. Powered by data science and real-time machine learning, Smart Alerts helps marketers to identify the root cause of deliverability issues and provides specific recommendations to solve them. Customized reporting and workflow functionality is also available to improve team efficiency. "Most marketers don't immediately recognize when they're having deliverability issues, and that lack of visibility can mean the difference between success and failure of an email program," said Dave Wilby, Return Path's chief operating officer, in a statement. "With Smart Alerts, marketers can not only diagnose deliverability problems in the moment but also understand the best path to resolution." Smart Alerts is just the latest of several recent innovations from Return Path. Other new offerings now available to customers include the following: Enhancements to Email Client Monitor: New features within the Email Client Monitor enable marketers to track the time and location in which email was opened, as well as the device that was used and the length of time the subscriber interacted with the email.

Geo Email Monitor: This free tool provides information about the location and platform where email is being opened, for up to six campaigns per month. Geo Email Monitor allows marketers to try out the basic functionality of Email Client Monitor with no financial commitment.

Pick Your Previews: This feature within Inbox Preview allows users to choose which previews are displayed in the tool.

Custom Data Export: This feature allows marketers to combine and export data across multiple Return Path products rather than receiving separate data outputs from each product.

Help Center, featuring more than 1,000 articles and resources to help customers improve email campaigns. Assets within the Help Center include troubleshooting tips, how-to guides, best practices, user videos, and product guides.

Service enhancements for one-time projects like content strategy reviews to recurring services like ongoing strategy support and competitive benchmarking. "Having access to cutting-edge tools is critical to our customers' success," Wilby said. "With these new innovations, we're working to ensure that marketers have the customized data, recommendations, and resources they need to build and maintain an effective email program."