Influitive Launches Upshot to Help Companies Create Customer Stories

Advocate marketing company Influitive today launched Upshot, a customer story generation tool.

Upshot, as part of an advocate marketing program or on its own, simplifies story generation. Marketers can source, create, distribute, and report results.

Upshot enables companies to do the following

Identify customers with authentic, relevant, on-narrative stories;

Craft exceptional stories that speak from the customer's voice; and

Accelerate the story generation process.

"Upshot was very easy to use, and the online platform gave us visibility into the production stages. It lifted a big burden from us of taking the time to interview the client and write the story," said Summer Palma, marketing manager at On-Site, in a statement. "The success story captured much more quantitative data than I anticipated. I also like that it's less salesy and more focused on how our client is solving a problem. Their voice comes out in the writing."

"We have cracked the code on efficient, authentic customer story generation. Upshot can craft stories that are more effective but with less hassle and at a lower cost," said Mark Organ, founder and CEO of Influitive, in a statement. "Many companies struggle to create the volume of stories required to influence potential buyers. The reality is that in today's environment, companies need numerous stories for a diverse set of user types and use cases. Upshot enables a high volume of authentic stories for marketers."

Influitive also today launched significant advancements to its flagship advocate marketing platform, AdvocateHub. They include the following:

Peer-to-peer messaging and personalized profiles for community and advocate engagement;

New workflow management and reporting enhancements for scaling programs to thousands of advocates;

Benchmark reports to provide insight on how communities are performing in comparison to others on the platform; and

Email deliverability reports to measure the effectiveness of email to the community by providing visibility into email open and click rates.

