Market Force Information Launches SocialForce Reviews

Market Force Information, a provider of customer experience management, has launched SocialForce Reviews, a social reviews aggregation tool that delivers insights from multiple social feeds to retailers, restaurants, retail bank,s and other multilocation businesses.

SocialForce Reviews helps businesses track and analyze social reviews that pertain to them and respond to negative posts.

SocialForce Reviews is linked directly to KnowledgeForce, Market Force's technology platform that enables businesses to collect, integrate, and visualize location-level customer experience data through a single pane of glass.

The addition of SocialForce Reviews complements existing data streams, such as mystery shopping feedback, customer satisfaction surveys, employee engagement surveys, social media analyses, and contact center interactions.

SocialForce Reviews mines online review data from nearly 40 social sources, such as, Facebook, Google+, TripAdvisor, Yelp, and others. Market Force clients can then use the SocialForce Reviews dashboard to do the following:

Track overall ratings;

Aggregate review scores by area, region or location;

Examine trend results and slice those results by location;

View results by the specific social feeds; and

Compare and rank location performance.

Through the monitoring feature, brands can read and directly respond to individual reviews on their corresponding social channels.

"It is critical for multilocation businesses to have a solid grasp on how each location is delivering against brand promise and customer experience metrics, but it can be hard to keep up with every online review," said Cheryl Flink, chief strategy officer at Market Force, in a statement. "SocialForce Reviews helps them stay in the know and identify opportunities to delight customers and protect their brand reputation."

