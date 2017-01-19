Fluent Launches Acquisition Marketing App

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Fluent, a Silver level member and Cloud Standard partner of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has launched an acquisition marketing application on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This new acquisition marketing application helps marketers execute their customer acquisition and follow-up lifecycle marketing campaigns using Oracle Responsys, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud. Fluent's acquisition application enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to identify and target consumers with self-declared interests in specific brands, promotions, or products. The application's built-in surveying capabilities and foundation in first-party data helps marketers deploy opt-in data acquisition campaigns. With Fluent's acquisition application, marketers can now activate campaigns leveraging new customer data in real time via the app's turnkey integration with Oracle Marketing Cloud. "Fluent's precise targeting and unique ability to prequalify consumers before serving ads to them has enabled us to better acquire valuable customers and increase engagement at scale," said Michael Nuss, director of digital marketing at Shoe Carnival, in a statement. "The integration with Oracle Marketing Cloud ensures that we can seamlessly follow up with new loyalty club members." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/