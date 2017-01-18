Centiment Launches with a New Survey Tool

Centiment is launching a new survey platform that enables market researchers to create question sets and get answers from a panel of respondents. The company has taken a unique approach to recruiting its panelists. It enables nonprofits, such as elementary schools, to host fundraisers on its platform. Parents, friends, and family download the Centiment app to receive periodic notifications when surveys become available. Each survey completed generates a donation to their nonprofit. Engaging respondents to fundraise for an organization they care about not only supports great causes, it also yields great data. "Schools and nonprofits have been exhausted from having to sell candy and magazines in order to fundraise. On the market research side, it's actually quite difficult to find a quality survey panel that provides valuable feedback. We believe Centiment perfectly marries together these two markets that have been in desperate need of innovation," said Kurt Wassmer, founder of Centiment, in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/