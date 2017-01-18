Logo
Higher Logic Acquires Socious
The acquisition enables Higher Logic to expand capabilities and increase its development and professional services teams.
Posted Jan 18, 2017
Higher Logic, a provider of cloud-based community platforms, has acquired Socious, a community software company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enables Higher Logic to deliver expanded platform capabilities and bolster its development and professional services teams.

"Organizations increasingly recognize that revenue growth and market expansion depend on more engaged members and customers," said Rob Wenger, CEO of Higher Logic, in a statement. "As separate companies, Higher Logic and Socious took complementary approaches to empowering our clients to achieve this goal. The addition of Socious, along with our recent $55 million investment from JMI Equity, helps us deliver innovative products and services to the market faster."

"This is a great opportunity for two passionate community providers to come together and further enhance online community software," said Paul Schneider, CEO of Socious, in a statement. "We offer some great community features and tools that will complement Higher Logic's overall engagement platform, and we're looking forward to working with the entire team to create the best community solution for members and customers."

