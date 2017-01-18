Oro Launches OroCommerce Platform

Oro today launched Version 1.0 of OroCommerce, an open-source platform specifically for B2B ecommerce.

Oro created OroCommerce to address the complexities of a wide range of B2B ecommerce operations needs, including managing corporate accounts and buyer-seller relationships with multiple organizations, customizing catalogs, managing price lists for different customer groups, and automating business workflows for multiple customers and channels. The platform integrates with existing business applications such as ERP, CRM and product information tools, while offering an intuitive, user-friendly front end for buyers.

"After more than a decade of experience with open-source business applications, Roy [Rubin] and I saw an acute demand from B2B businesses for an ecommerce solution that was truly agile and easily customizable," said Yoav Kutner, Oro's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We developed OroCommerce to offer the most complete set of out-of-the-box ecommerce features, all of which can be tailored to fit a given business' unique needs."

Oro is already experiencing adoption of OroCommerce. "We think the robust functionality and highly customizable OroCommerce platform will be a great fit for our company's B2B needs," said Bruce Katz, CEO and founder of high-end shoe maker Samuel Hubbard, in a statement. "In addition, the integration with the powerful multichannel CRM system, OroCRM, creates even more long-term value for us. Having both a strong B2B and B2C customer base, we will be able to engage with our entire customer base with one platform."