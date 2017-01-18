Temkin Partners with MaritzCX

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes MaritzCX, a provider of customer experience (CX) software and services, and Temkin Group, a customer experience research and consulting firm, have partnered to provide Temkin Group's Temkin Ratings within the MaritzCX Platform. This partnership will give MaritzCX customers access to survey templates and let them compare their Temkin Ratings index score against other companies. "We are deeply committed to providing our clients with every tool they need to be able to understand their customers and take action. Adding Temkin Ratings to our open platform is one more way of helping customer experience practitioners and business leaders quickly develop results within their CX programs," said Justin Thompson, vice president of product strategy at MaritzCX, in a statement. "Temkin Group is trusted globally for its ability to help organizations leverage customer insights to achieve business results." Once the Temkin module is purchased and added to their environments, MaritzCX users can begin fielding Temkin's plug-and-play Experience and Trust surveys. As data from the surveys are gathered, each company will be given an index score that can be used to benchmark performance against industry standards and other companies. The MaritzCX Platform will provide dashboards that allow users to compare data side by side. "Our objective is to help the voice of the customer become less abstract by allowing companies to cut through the noise and focus on a relevant information that can drive improvement," said Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group, in a statement. "Working with MaritzCX allows users to expand their datasets and have an even greater impact on their CX program results." Temkin Ratings evaluate organizations based on feedback collected during the past six years using a large-scale survey of more than 10,000 U.S. consumers across 20 industries. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/