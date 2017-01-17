GoBiggi Updates Customer Review Technology Platform

Related Whitepapers Connecting With Customers Through SOCIAL MEDIA Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes GoBiggi, a web-based customer review aggregator and management service, released a new upgrade to its tech infrastructure. Notable changes include an improved analytics feature that provides additional detailed insight into posted customer reviews and open rates. GoBiggi specializes in helping small and midsized businesses minimize negative customer reviews and use positive reviews to build consumer trust, increase brand transparency and credibility, and turn customers into brand advocates. The user-generated customer reviews influence prospective customer purchasing decisions while simultaneously capturing top-ranking search engine positions. GoBiggi submits each client review as user-generated-content to search engines to improve the company search ranking score. All reviewer details are captured and added to the GoBiggi dashboard that businesses can reference during future outreach campaigns. Each custom review page is indexed by Google, boosting search engine rankings. Another key feature of the platform is an automated email capability that enables businesses to start digital dialogs with customers to encourage them to compose a star-based rating and written review. 4- and 5-star reviews are then posted online to the business's GoBiggi-powered company review-focused landing page automatically. GoBiggi also urges those who leave positive feedback to share their words of praise with their social media followers with a single click, introducing the company to hundreds of new buyers. Any low-rated reviews (reviews less than 3 stars) are intercepted and sent to the business directly, allowing them to respond appropriately to the reviewer and rectify the situation before the negative review is posted online. "A company's reputation hinges on what their customers say about them," said GoBiggi Founder and CEO Jay Ben Avner in a statement. "By giving businesses the tools to regularly collect and post customer reviews to a review-focused landing page that looks and acts like a responsive website, we can improve their online reputation, increase their search ranking, attract new buyers, and help drive organic growth." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/