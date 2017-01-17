TAIS Releases Commerce360 Marketing App on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

TAIS, a global digital services firm and Gold level member of OraclePartnerNetwork (OPN), has launched its Commerce360 Marketing application on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

The Commerce360 personalization application helps marketers use browser and purchase behavior to create personalized digital campaigns designed to increase conversion rates and drive greater revenue with Oracle Responsys, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud.

Commerce360 can capture data based on users' browser and purchase history so Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can create highly customized digital campaigns. With Commerce360 Marketing, marketers can create customized messaging and then deliver the message through the digital media that most resonates with the target audience.

"TAIS's pre-configured integration and personalized templates help ensure our clients can be in-market within days versus weeks or months," said Aman Bedi, TAIS's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Generic digital campaigns simply don't work anymore. Commerce360 Marketing integrated with Oracle Responsys, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud, gives our retail customers the level of personalization in their digital campaigns that consumers demand in today's highly competitive retail market."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com