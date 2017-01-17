Sojourn Launches Data Assistant for Oracle Marketing Cloud

Sojourn Solutions, a Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), has launched its Data Assistant application for Oracle Marketing Cloud, enabling marketers to extract from and push data into Oracle Eloqua, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud.

With Sojourn Solutions' Data Assistant application combined with business intelligence (BI) tools such as Tableau, Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can now prove and improve marketing's contribution to revenue, extract a full set of Oracle Marketing Cloud and CRM data including contacts, accounts, opportunities, page views, email opens, email click-throughs, form submits, and more.

The app will help marketers determine the following:

Campaigns that contributed to won opportunities;

Stats on activities (email, downloads, page visits, etc.) that created and moved each opportunity;

Defined personas that were key to influencing the decision-making that led to a win; and

Metrics showing breaks and gaps associated with people, process, technology, and data that prevented more won opportunities.

Sojourn Solutions' Data Assistant also takes on enterprise data beyond CRM. Financial, sales, and loyalty data sources can be connected to Data Assistant, aggregated and organized, then pushed into Oracle Marketing Cloud custom data objects, contact or account data.

"Oracle Marketing Cloud is designed to support marketers in dealing with their toughest challenges," said David Johnson, director of product marketing at Oracle Marketing Cloud, in a statement. "Products like Sojourn's Data Assistant complement the Oracle Marketing Cloud by helping marketers to more easily execute effective campaigns with actionable intelligence." "Our customers say they want information technology tools, but want them built for marketers. We listen, and help marketers around the world with data, analytics, and integration products such as our Sojourn Solutions Data Assistant," said Adam Mitrosz, managing partner and head of development at Sojourn Solutions, in a statement.

