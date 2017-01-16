Sitecore Updates Sitecore Commerce

Sitecore, a provider of customer experience management software, has unveiled a new version of its flagship Sitecore Commerce product, which it says will further enable commerce marketers and merchandisers to fully personalize the end-to-end shopping experience, reduce cart abandonment, boost order size, increase rebuy percentages, and deliver more completed online sales—all because content and commerce are integrated within one platform, the Sitecore Experience Platform.

"In a world where consumers are mobile and operating in real time, brands are expected to deliver personalized customer experiences in context across any channel but are frequently challenged with separate systems, like commerce, web content management, and marketing automation systems," said Ryan Donovan, senior vice president of product management at Sitecore, in a statement. "Sitecore Commerce solves the problem of the fragmented customer journey, thereby driving better insights and business results."

Sitecore combines experience, content, and commerce in one open platform. Customer profiles, data, and interactions are securely tracked, managed, and analyzed through the Sitecore Experience Platform.

"Many retailers struggle with the challenge of delivering a seamless and personalized customer experience across touchpoints, especially amid a flood of competing technologies with different data sets across a host of new mobile, social, and wearable technologies," said Brendan O'Meara, senior director of worldwide retail at Microsoft, in a statement. "By using Sitecore Commerce, companies can deliver a truly end-to-end consumer shopping experience catered to each shopper, resulting in greater customer loyalty and improved business performance."

In addition, Sitecore is natively engineered for Microsoft's cloud-based infrastructure, the Azure Platform as a Service.

This major release of Sitecore Commerce introduces several other enhancements, including the following:

Full lifecycle order management capabilities, supporting edits, holds, and additions to customer orders;

Entitlement support for digital products and goods;

Complex pricing calculations in real time with high availability to increase average order revenue with dynamic and evolving pricing structures;

Permissions and rules to grant use of a promotion;

A modern developer experience with opt-in-complexity based on Microsoft's ASP.NET core framework;

Path Analyzer and its resultant machine learning capabilities to assist conversion rate optimization by showing the most effective paths to purchase; and

Sitecore's mobile story, allowing users to build native or responsive Web mCommerce scenarios.

Sitecore offers an array of deployment options, including cloud and on-premises implementations. Sitecore can be purchased via perpetual or consumption-based licensing.

