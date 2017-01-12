Swiftpage Releases Act! Version 19

Swiftpage, a provider of software and services to small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today unveiled version 19 of its Act! CRM and marketing platform, which includes the Companion mobile application, improved product integrations and reporting tools, and enhanced compatibility with Microsoft Office. Lorcan Malone, president and COO of Swiftpage, said in a statement that the release is an important step in helping companies transform the way they manage their businesses: "Our customers need more flexibility, so we developed the new Act! Companion mobile app and we retooled Act! emarketing to significantly increase performance and functionality." The Companion mobile application, available as a connection for Act! Premium subscribers members, can be downloaded by Android and iPhone users through Google Play and the Apple App Store. Malone notes that it runs on Amazon's cloud notification engine, giving end users access to alerts that serve to remind them about various scheduled activities. Also in the app are a special note-taking feature and email capabilities that automatically transfer all contacts that have been stored in Act! Premium. The app is built to ensure that users can easily click-to-dial or click-to-email, view their activities and contacts, and efficiently manage their days. "We think this will be a huge productivity boost for our users," Malone says. The upgraded suite also includes a variety of customer-requested enhancements, among them, according to the company website, more than 30 "refreshed standard reports" and "hundreds of quality updates." "One of the things that people have asked for is additional fields in the reports"—particularly more thorough views of contacts and opportunities, Malone says. With more fields, users can better sort their reports by dates and opportunity sizes. Malone estimates that performance improvements will allow email marketers to launch their campaigns up to five times faster than they were able to before, because users can now quickly and easily pull up campaign history for each customer, and use a "history overwriter" function to update the customer's contact information. Another bonus for marketers is the confirmation dialogue box, which allows users to verify that they are not irritating customer by resending duplicate messages, for instance. Version 19 also features improvements to the Web API, which is designed to solidify the impact of integrations via deeper access to Act!'s data and functionality, as well as synchronization with recent 64-bit editions of Microsoft's Office suite, including releases from 2010, 2013, and 2016. 2017 promises to be an eventful year for Swiftpage. "You'll see us release integrations with ecommerce engines over the next two months," Malone says. Also to be expected are additional cloud offerings, enhanced data visualization dashboards, and ongoing improvements to the Companion mobile app. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/