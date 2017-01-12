Logo
FollowAnalytics Releases Mobile Optimization Suite
FollowAnalytics leverages machine learning and predictive intelligence with new mobile campaign optimization suite and enhanced engagement tools.
Posted Jan 12, 2017
FollowAnalyticstoday launched theMobile Optimization Suite to help businesses escalate conversion rates by self-optimizing campaigns.

In addition, FollowAnalytics has enhanced its mobile engagement tools by adding custom messaging templates that allow marketers to create branded, rich, immersive mobile experiences.

FollowAnalytics' new Mobile Optimization Suite leverages machine learning and in-app and push messaging. The suite includes the following components:

  • Smart A/B Testing;
  • Segment-Based Optimization;
  • Message Classification, enabling users to label content and learn what styles and tones best appeal to and convert each segment; and
  • Optimize AI: Over time the more tests you run, the more data Optimize AI gathers, allowing it to predict outcomes and automatically assign content variants to segments;

Enhancements to the company's mobile engagement tools include the following:

  • Rich Push and In-App Messaging;
  • Comprehensive Template Library; and
  • Custom Templates.

"Industries such as finance, retail, banking, and travel are now sending push notifications to millions of app users through their mobile devices. Marketers need an intelligent product that allows them to run multiple testing campaigns simultaneously, guaranteeing the right message goes to the right user at the right time," said Samir Addamine, founder and chairman of FollowAnalytics, in a statement. "FollowAnalytics is proud to introduce machine learning to automate the process, and we will continue to find ways to innovate and improve mobile engagement for enterprise marketers going forward."

