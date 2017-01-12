FollowAnalytics Releases Mobile Optimization Suite

FollowAnalyticstoday launched theMobile Optimization Suite to help businesses escalate conversion rates by self-optimizing campaigns.
In addition, FollowAnalytics has enhanced its mobile engagement tools by adding custom messaging templates that allow marketers to create branded, rich, immersive mobile experiences.
FollowAnalytics' new Mobile Optimization Suite leverages machine learning and in-app and push messaging. The suite includes the following components:
Enhancements to the company's mobile engagement tools include the following:
"Industries such as finance, retail, banking, and travel are now sending push notifications to millions of app users through their mobile devices. Marketers need an intelligent product that allows them to run multiple testing campaigns simultaneously, guaranteeing the right message goes to the right user at the right time," said Samir Addamine, founder and chairman of FollowAnalytics, in a statement. "FollowAnalytics is proud to introduce machine learning to automate the process, and we will continue to find ways to innovate and improve mobile engagement for enterprise marketers going forward."