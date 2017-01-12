1010data Joins Nielsen Connected Partner Program

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes 1010data, providers of a cloud platform that combines data management and analytics with ready-to-use data, has joined the Nielsen Connected Partner Program, meaning that Nielsen clients can now leverage 1010data's Insights Platform to integrate and analyze all of their data, including internal company data, Nielsen data, and any other external data sets, all on a single platform. With a combined solution from 1010data and Nielsen, Nielsen's clients are now able to analyze data at its most granular level and get enhanced views of their own customers and of how their performance relates to the rest of market. "Joining the Nielsen Connected Partner Program lets 1010data clients easily leverage Nielsen's deep and broad shopping data by instantly enabling it to be blended with their existing data that already resides on 1010data's Insight Platform," said Sandy Steier, 1010data's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "The joint solutions give retailers and manufacturers the ability to unify their data across all sources and gain new, strategic ways to understand their customers and markets." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/