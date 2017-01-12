Clutch Acquires Persio

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Clutch, a customer management and marketing analytics company, has acquired intelligent mobile promotions platform Persio, bringing mobile marketing capabilities to the Clutch platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Persio, founded in 2012, has led hundreds of successful campaigns for retailers with mobile marketing techniques like mobile scratch-and-win offers, image and video text messages, and promotions for mobile apps. More than 10 million subscribers receive this type of content from Persio clients, who typically send 40 million messages per month from the platform. "Marketers have been pressed into using sales platforms that were never the right tool for the job, and because of that, they've had to bolt on additional solutions to solve new needs as they arise," said Clutch CEO Ned Moore in a statement. "With this acquisition, the Clutch platform is the first to support the marketer with a comprehensive view of customers across all buying and marketing channels. The addition of Persio's intelligent mobile platform will allow us to deliver these experiences instantly and with greater context." "Clutch built its business on unifying data to give marketers an actionable, complete view of their customers, and blending our capabilities with theirs is just natural," said Persio co-founder Nick Doulas, who will join Clutch as head of product, in a statement. "Together we can integrate customer data into virtually every marketing activity, from loyalty and gift to direct mail or e-commerce, and of course, mobile." In addition to acquiring Persio, Clutch secured a $5.25 million round of funding. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/