ConvergeHub Integrates with RingCentral

ConvergeHub is partnering with RingCentral, a provider of cloud business communication and collaboration solutions, making RingCentral's call management features available from within ConvergeHub's CRM platform. While ConvergeHub functions as a centralized customer data repository and provides a wealth of information and insights, its integration with RingCentral provides a more holistic view of customer interactions. ConvergeHub + RingCentral highlights include the following: Click-to-dial - Leads and contacts can be called from a single click inside the CRM.

Advanced call controls - The dialed customer number shows in the CRM along with the duration of the conversation. An End Call icon is there to disconnect the call immediately.

Contextual customer information - Customer-facing agents can acquire all information pertaining to the lead or contact from inside ConvergeHub.

Greater speed of work - Sales agents can dynamically create contracts within ConvergeHub while talking with prospects and customers through RingCentral.

Automatically recorded call logs - After every call via RingCentral from within ConvergeHub, call details get automatically logged into the sub-panel of the CRM details page. Agents can refer to the sub-panel to view information, such as the duration of the call, who placed the call, date and time, and call-related notes.

"'The objective behind the integration of RingCentral with ConvergeHub is to enable small businesses offer outstanding experience to their leads and customers while making phone calls from within the CRM. Be it sales, marketing or support agents, all can manage calls within ConvergeHub, combine CRM and communications data into actionable business intelligence, and use it to make more sales and nurture customers," said Manash Chaudhuri, CEO of ConvergeHub, in a statement. 'Overall, the successful integration of business communication (RingCentral) into the CRM environment (ConvergeHub) improves agent productivity, increases call efficiency, and strengthens customer relationships."