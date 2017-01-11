Teradata Announces Teradata Database on Microsoft Azure

Teradata today announced the availability of Teradata Database on Microsoft Azure. The combined solution—which pairs the former’s data warehousing and analytics capabilities with the latter’s deployment ability—offers another cloud option for Teradata users, allowing them to prioritize driving business value rather than having to focus on installing and maintaining physical infrastructure. The solutions' features include self-provisioning, rapid delivery of proofs of concept, and a choice of hourly or annual subscriptions. Furthermore, it has a number of performance features, including multinode scalability from one to 32 nodes, an automatic node failure recovery system, and the ability to back up to—and query data within—Azure Blob storage. According to Teradata's website, "Literally any organization of any size can use and benefit from Teradata Database on Azure, which combines the power of Teradata data warehousing and analytics with the convenience of Microsoft Azure for a win-win value proposition." The vendor’s website lists use cases such as production data warehousing and analytics, testing and development, quality assurance, data marts, and disaster recovery. "Teradata believes that customers deserve excellent performance and scalability, regardless of deployment choice. Expanding our cloud deployment options with leading public cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure allows us to provide unprecedented flexibility of deployment with the same full-featured Teradata software everywhere," Chris Twogood, vice president of product and solutions marketing at Teradata, said in a statement. "Just as critical, however, is orchestration software that ensures data, workloads, queries and users can be spread across a heterogeneous ecosystem that works together as a unified whole. Teradata's Hybrid Cloud Solutions provide both." Steven Guggenheimer, corporate vice president and chief evangelist for Microsoft, emphasized how the new product meets an increasing demand for analytics. "In this data-driven world, interest in analytics is at an all-time high," he said in a statement. "Microsoft Azure customers recognize the value they derive from data and are actively seeking analytic solutions, such as Teradata Database on Azure, that enable constant innovation while also optimizing resource utilization and simplifying management oversight." Teradata Database on Azure will be available on the Azure Marketplace. Teradata estimates that users familiar with both its own software and Azure can have the joint solution up and running in as little as an hour. Additionally, Teradata’s Premier Cloud Support service will be included in Teradata subscriptions on Azure Marketplace. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/